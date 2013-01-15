Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors Approve Additional Cell Antennas for Montecito

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 15, 2013 | 11:46 p.m.

The words “Montecito” and “cell tower” often raise the ire of numerous residents whenever tackled by the Santa Barbara County supervisors, but the board on Tuesday passed an item that would beef up cell antennas in the area, a decision they put forward with surprisingly little outcry from the public.

The supervisors cleared the way for additional cell equipment to be installed in 11 locations with existing infrastructure across Montecito, five of which are in the community’s coastal zone.

Last fall, the Montecito Planning Commission denied the project over concerns of cumulative visual impacts, and that decision was appealed by Crown Castle, formerly known as Next-G. Supervisors ultimately sided with the company this week.

The equipment would provide service for T-Mobile customers using existing fiber optic cable. Only one of the locations, on Santa Rosa Road, would need a new 25-foot utility pole installed.

Crown Castle executives made the argument that they would be using infrastructure and the smallest equipment available in the industry, and that all of the dozen or so locations across the county already had made the changes.

“The only area where we got any opposition was in the Montecito area, even though we tried very hard to keep everyone in the loop. … It’s perplexing to us,” Crown Castle’s Sharon James said.

In stark contrast to other hearings on cell service in the area, public comment brought out only one resident.

John Williams, who lives across the street from one of the sites, insisted that the additional equipment violated the Montecito Community Plan.

“It’s just cheap and ugly,” he said of the equipment.

The lack of public comment did not go unnoticed by Supervisor Salud Carbajal, who told Crown Castle officials that it demonstrated “the good faith effort you made.”

He did express concern about the Santa Rosa pole, but said he trusted the company to put forward the best design for the neighborhood.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 