Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Consolidating Ventura, Santa Barbara Offices

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families whose children have cancer, has announced the consolidation of the organization’s Ventura office with its Santa Barbara office.

The Ventura office has been used primarily for administrative purposes and not as a destination for the public or families served by the organization. The office, which opened in May 2011 and is located at 119 Figueroa St. in Ventura, will close permanently on Jan. 31.

“We at TBCF are very committed to our families in Ventura County,” Executive Director Lindsey Guerrero said. “However, after careful review the Foundation determined that the resources used to maintain our satellite office there could be better applied towards an increase in the benefit ceiling for qualifying families; allowing the organization to increase the amount of direct financial assistance from $2,500 per family to $5,000 per family. This will enable us to provide enhanced support to these families during the difficult period of cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery. We will continue to maintain a strong presence in Ventura County through our work with Ventura community partners, TBCF program services, and our ongoing outreach efforts.”

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation s to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer who reside in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. The organization achieves its mission by providing middle- to low-income families with financial aid for rent, mortgage, utilities and car payments, as well as tutoring support and neuropsychological testing, and offers regular emotional support services, holiday support and coordinates bone marrow drives.

TBCF was founded in 2002 by Nikki Katz after she was inspired by a 3-year-old boy diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma whose family was being crushed under the financial and emotional weight of their child’s cancer diagnosis.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation or to make a donation, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Lindsey Guerrero is executive director of the TTeddy Bear Cancer Foundation.