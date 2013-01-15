Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe Stages ‘The Vagina Monologues’

By Rachel Glago for the UCSB Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe | January 15, 2013 | 4:56 p.m.

The UCSB Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe is set to perform The Vagina Monologues at 8 p.m. this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 1-2 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 in Campbell Hall.

The Vagina Monologues are composed of Eve Ensler’s compilation of feminist, comedic and tragic monologues. Together, these monologues create one hybrid performance that is sure to take audiences on an emotional roller-coaster as they experience the lives of women around the world through laughs and tears.

Ensler, Tony Award-winning playwright, performer and activist, is the author of The Vagina Monologues. Her work has been translated into more than 48 languages and is performed in more than 140 countries. Various groups perform it all over the United States as well. The international phenomenon is based upon testimonials and interviews that Ensler collected in order to create this staged masterpiece.

Each year, The Vagina Monologues are performed internationally to help raise awareness and funds for global women’s issues. UCSB’s production will be donating all funds among two organizations, with 90 percent of revenue will be donated to the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and 10 percent will be donated to this year’s international campaign One Billion Rising.

One Billion Rising is a campaign to help raise awareness on violence against women. Funds will go to international organizations helping to fight for women’s rights to mind, soul and body. Each year there is an international organization that all performances give a percentage of funds to. Last year’s international organization was to the Women and Girls of Haiti.

“By attending this poignant yet accessible play, you will do a small but important part in addressing and supporting fundamental issues of women’s rights,” said Susan Reid, co-president of UCSB’s Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe. “Stopping violence against women is our number one goal.”

Tickets will be sold prior to the performance and at the door. Ticket prices are $10 for UCSB students and $12 for the general public.

Click here for more information on The Vagina Monologues.

— Rachel Glago is a publicity coordinator for the UCSB Women’s Ensemble Theatre Troupe.

