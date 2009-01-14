Actor Christopher Mitchum to Host Santa Barbara Republican Bash

About 300 Republican supporters will saddle up and head to the barn at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Art Museum on Tuesday for a roll-out-the-barrel shindig to celebrate the victory of state Sen. Tony Strickland. Hollywood actor, writer and producer Christopher Mitchum will host as the event’s honorary chairman.
Topping the political VIP list will be Strickland, whose election made headlines across the state. He will make a special trip from Sacramento to thank supporters and mingle with the crowd.
Sponsored by a coalition of local Republican groups and Reagan fans such as honorary vice chairman (and former El Presidente) Roger Perry, the hoedown will feature “gunslinger grub,” a no-host Blues Buster Saloon and Steve Woods Country Western Band.
“Our saddle up shindig is pure Reagan country and was inspired by the late president’s optimistic, nonelitist, pro-America style,” event co-chairwoman Heather Bryden said. “Our country could use more of that.”
The celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets are $20. The proceeds will benefit local young Republicans. Reservations are required. For more information, call 805.569.1136.