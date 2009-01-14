Actor Christopher Mitchum to Host Santa Barbara Republican Bash

About 300 Republican supporters will saddle up and head to the barn at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Art Museum on Tuesday for a roll-out-the-barrel shindig to celebrate the victory of state Sen. Tony Strickland. Hollywood actor, writer and producer Christopher Mitchum will host as the event’s honorary chairman.

“It’s a fun-raiser,” said Mitchum, who has contributed a new beaver Ronald Reagan Stetson to auction at the event. “We’re all cowboying up, and there will be plenty of boot slappin’, two-steppin’ and surprises for a wholesome good time.”

Topping the political VIP list will be Strickland, whose election made headlines across the state. He will make a special trip from Sacramento to thank supporters and mingle with the crowd.

Sponsored by a coalition of local Republican groups and Reagan fans such as honorary vice chairman (and former El Presidente) Roger Perry, the hoedown will feature “gunslinger grub,” a no-host Blues Buster Saloon and Steve Woods Country Western Band.

“Our saddle up shindig is pure Reagan country and was inspired by the late president’s optimistic, nonelitist, pro-America style,” event co-chairwoman Heather Bryden said. “Our country could use more of that.”

The celebration will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets are $20. The proceeds will benefit local young Republicans. Reservations are required. For more information, call 805.569.1136.