Attorney for Teen Convicted in Linares Murder Makes Case for New Trial

An expert in adolescent brain development testifies on behalf of Ricardo Juarez, convicted in the 2007 fatal stabbing of the 15-year-old.

The defense attorney for a 15-year-old boy who was tried and convicted as an adult for the 2007 stabbing of 15-year-old Luis “Angel” Linares on State Street in broad daylight began her case for a new trial Wednesday, putting on the stand an expert in adolescent brain development.

With the testimony of Dr. Elizabeth Cauffman, an associate professor of adolescent psychiatry at UC-Irvine, Deputy Public Defender Karen Atkins sought to show that Ricardo Juarez, who was 14 at the time of the crime, was probably less biologically capable than an adult would be of making good split-second decisions. The hearing — and probably Juarez’s sentencing — will resume Friday.

In October, a jury found Juarez guilty of voluntary manslaughter, and guilty of committing the crime for the benefit of a street gang, though they spared him on the heavier charges of first- and second-degree murder. He has yet to be sentenced but faces up to 22 years in jail.

On Dec. 31, Atkins filed a motion for a new trial, charging that some irregularities occurred during the deliberations. Also, at least two jury members have expressed support for a new trial, but several others are opposed, officials said. The court documents spelling out those alleged irregularities have not been made public.

In 2000, California voters passed Proposition 21, granting prosecutors sole discretion on whether juveniles 14 or older who have been accused of committing serious crimes should be charged as adults. Before then, that decision was made by a judge after a “fitness hearing.”

During the jury trial, Judge Brian Hill prohibited Atkins from including Cauffman’s testimony, but he allowed it Wednesday.

Cauffman, who specializes in an area where adolescent brain development and the law intersect, testified that researchers have repeatedly shown that, on average, the brains of teenagers are less biologically sophisticated than those of adults when it comes to making judgment calls.

“Adolescents do not think long term,” she said. “They are very short term — here and now.”

She also cited at least one published study showing that adolescents are considerably more apt than adults to make poor decisions around the presence of peers.

After the hearing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer said he doesn’t believe that there will be a new trial.

“I don’t think the testimony today by Dr. Cauffman will add anything to what would be our own common knowledge about adolescents having less impulse control,” he said. “I think we all at one point in our life were 14, and when we recall those times, I think all of us engaged in probably riskier behavior than we do now, had less impulse control than we do now, and had less gray hair than we do now. But … I don’t know that that is going to impact the judge’s decision.”

He also dismissed the statements of a couple of jurors dissatisfied with the outcome of the trial, saying they seem to have a case of “buyer’s remorse.”

Although Juarez faces up to 22 years in jail, on the other end of the spectrum, he could be given probation, or receive a sentence between those extremes, Dozer said.

Several other juveniles have been convicted for taking part in the stabbing during the chaotic melee in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue, near the intersection of State and Carrillo streets. But only Juarez was tried as an adult.

“We have felt from the beginning, and continue to feel that the responsible party in the stabbing of Luis Linares is Ricardo Juarez,” Dozer said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t believe that other gang members and gang associates … inflicted some wounds on the same victim. But our belief remains that the defendant, Ricardo Juarez, committed the fatal wound.”

