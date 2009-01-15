Cox Offering All Customers Access to HBO Inauguration Special

Cox Communications will give all of its customers full access to HBO’s exclusive inauguration special, airing on Cox Channel 8 at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial” will be available for free regardless of whether a customer is an HBO subscriber. Any Cox customer can simply tune to Cox Channel 8 to view the special. Cox HBO subscribers also will have access to the event on Channel 300 or via HBO On Demand Monday, Jan. 19, through Jan. 25.

“Cox is pleased to offer HBO’s exclusive event to all of our customers for free on Cox Channel 8,” said David Edelman, vice president of public affairs and vice president of Cox Business, Cox Santa Barbara. “In addition, our On Demand allows HBO subscribers who are unable to view the event live to watch it at their convenience by visiting Channel 1.”

The opening celebration for the 56th presidential inauguration will be held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. local time. The event will feature some of the biggest acts in the world of entertainment. President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden will attend the event, which will be free and open to the public.

Musical performers scheduled for the event include Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Sheryl Crow, Renee Fleming, Josh Groban and several others. Among those reading historical passages will be Jamie Foxx, Martin Luther King III, Queen Latifah and Denzel Washington. The Right Rev. V. Gene Robinson will give the invocation.

Rob Mathes will be the music director and arranger for the backing band, which will support all of the artists.

Jennifer Muench is community relations manager for Cox Communications.