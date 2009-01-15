Help ‘Renew America Today’ Through Foodbank’s Virtual Food Drive

Michelle Obama and President-elect Barack Obama are urging all Americans to join them on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in a day of service to honor the work of the King and to participate in their Renew America Today Initiative.

To be part of this day, week and event, the future first lady is asking everyone to commit to a day of service and to help those in need. One of the easiest ways to support the Santa Barbara County Foodbank is to donate through its Virtual Food Drive by clicking here

“It is a great and tremendously easy way to stretch your dollar and help a lot of people,” Foodbank Executive Director Erik Talkin said. “It is as simple as clicking on the laptop icon on our home page, and there you can buy food or donate money. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and since it is a national holiday, people who are surfing the Internet at home can take a few minutes and make a contribution that can help many people.”

Michelle Obama sent a message Monday through the USA Service Web site, saying, “Whatever service activity you organize or take part in — cleaning up a park, giving blood, volunteering at a homeless shelter or mentoring an at-risk youth — you can help start this important journey. But this is about more than just a single day of service; it’s the beginning of an ongoing commitment to your community.”

More than 43 percent of the people served by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are children. In 2008, its 220 member agencies worked daily to distribute nearly 8 million pounds of food, of which more than 2 million pounds was fresh and nutritious produce.

For every dollar the Foodbank receives, it can distribute $7 of food. During this economic crisis and food shortage, the Foodbank’s member agencies are seeing an increase in need of 25 percent to 30 percent, and the numbers are likely to continue to grow.

Kerry Main Aller is the development and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara County Foodbank.