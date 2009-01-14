Mothers Form Local Chapter of Down Syndrome Association

Five local mothers of children with Down syndrome — Retta Slay, Melissa Fitch, Gina Stabile, Mia Willson and Jamie Weitzman — are looking to fill a void in the community with the formation of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.

The group hopes to offer support to families throughout Santa Barbara County with the triumphs and challenges at every life stage by providing a variety of resources through parent to parent advocacy, medical/therapeutic resources and helping all families make connections.

The association will provide information on educational as well as recreational opportunities and assist with the formation of more inclusive and adaptive opportunities.

“Lunch ‘n’ Learn” luncheons for parents, family members, therapists, medical and educational professionals will be offered three or four times a year, with the next one scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at the University Club of Santa Barbara. The event will feature world-renowned medical geneticist Dr. Lawrence Leichtman.

Click here for more information.

Melissa Fitch is a co-founder of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.