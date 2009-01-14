Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:42 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Film Festival Ready to Discover by Day, Dazzle by Night

A free orientation to the festival, running Jan. 22-Feb. 2, will be held Sunday at the Lobero.

By Monique Littlejohn | January 14, 2009 | 6:05 p.m.

The 24th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is gearing up and ready to begin. The festival will run from Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

State Street will be lined with flags showcasing the festival’s logo, created by Josh Murray of Premiere Events, and the poster designed by Barbara Boros of Boros Design. 

To help navigate through the more than 250 films from around the world as well as panels and tributes, SBIFF Director Roger Durling will host a free festival orientation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Durling will talk about the ins and outs of the festival, a synopsis of the films and offer suggestions on how to pace through the 11-day festival. From the panels to the sidebars, learn all about the festival. He also will talk about the SBIFF Downtown Discount Guide, which has all the stores offering specials for festival participants.

Once again, young student filmmakers will be running around Santa Barbara participating in the SBIFF annual 10-10-10 competition. Now in its fifth year, the Montecito Country Club will serve as the backdrop to announce the participants of the 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting Competition sponsored by Business First Bank, Lucky Brand and Final Draft, as well as the Sotheby’s International Realty 10-10-10 Student Filmmaking Competition on Jan. 20. Ten screenwriters and 10 filmmakers will be on hand to meet their partner for the first time.

Established in 1985, SBIFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching local culture and raising consciousness of film as an art form. This year, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz, Kristin Scott Thomas, Clint Eastwood and Mickey Rourke will be honored. Additionally, performers Melissa Leo, Sally Hawkins, Rosemarie DeWitt, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon and Viola Davis each will be acknowledged with a Virtuoso Award. 

Click here for more information about the SBIFF’s films and events.

Monique Littlejohn is development director for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 