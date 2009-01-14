Santa Barbara Film Festival Ready to Discover by Day, Dazzle by Night

A free orientation to the festival, running Jan. 22-Feb. 2, will be held Sunday at the Lobero.

The 24th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is gearing up and ready to begin. The festival will run from Jan. 22-Feb. 2.

State Street will be lined with flags showcasing the festival’s logo, created by Josh Murray of Premiere Events, and the poster designed by Barbara Boros of Boros Design.

To help navigate through the more than 250 films from around the world as well as panels and tributes, SBIFF Director Roger Durling will host a free festival orientation at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lobero Theatre , 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

Durling will talk about the ins and outs of the festival, a synopsis of the films and offer suggestions on how to pace through the 11-day festival. From the panels to the sidebars, learn all about the festival. He also will talk about the SBIFF Downtown Discount Guide, which has all the stores offering specials for festival participants.

Once again, young student filmmakers will be running around Santa Barbara participating in the SBIFF annual 10-10-10 competition. Now in its fifth year, the Montecito Country Club will serve as the backdrop to announce the participants of the 10-10-10 Student Screenwriting Competition sponsored by Business First Bank, Lucky Brand and Final Draft, as well as the Sotheby’s International Realty 10-10-10 Student Filmmaking Competition on Jan. 20. Ten screenwriters and 10 filmmakers will be on hand to meet their partner for the first time.

Established in 1985, SBIFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching local culture and raising consciousness of film as an art form. This year, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz, Kristin Scott Thomas, Clint Eastwood and Mickey Rourke will be honored. Additionally, performers Melissa Leo, Sally Hawkins, Rosemarie DeWitt, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon and Viola Davis each will be acknowledged with a Virtuoso Award.

Monique Littlejohn is development director for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.