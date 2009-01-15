Twelve35 Teen Center Plans Special Viewing of Inauguration

To celebrate and commemorate Tuesday’s inauguration of Barack Obama — who will become the 44th, but first black, president of the United States — Teen Programs is partnering with Life Chronicles, La Cuesta High School and the Twelve35 Teen Center to host a special viewing for teens of the swearing-in ceremony on five big-screen televisions at the Twelve35 Teen Center.

The viewing, at the Twelve35 Teen Center at 1235 Chapala St., will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The continental breakfast viewing will include prize drawings, and students will have the opportunity to record their impressions, feelings and hopes for the future. Life Chronicles will record the students as part of its “History Now” project, which is capturing memories all over the world as it happens.

The theme for Inauguration Day is “A New Birth of Freedom” in honor of the 200th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth. Students from La Cuesta, Santa Barbara and San Marcos high schools will be asked to give their feelings about the impact the election has had on them, their country and the world.