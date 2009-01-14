UCSB Ranks in Top 25 on National Peace Corps List

UCSB has received the No. 18 ranking in the annual list of colleges and universities that produced the most Peace Corps volunteers in 2008.

UCSB is tied with UC San Diego at No. 18 in the Peace Corps’ Top 25 list of large colleges and universities, with 49 volunteers from each campus. There is also one graduate student from UCSB serving as a volunteer. The UCSB representatives are working in 76 countries.

Other UC universities and the rankings are UC Berkeley at No. 4 with 83 volunteers, UC Davis at No. 15 with 53 volunteers, and UCLA at No. 17 with 50 volunteers.

For the third year in a row, the University of Washington ranked No. 1 in the large universities list, with 104 volunteers. UC Santa Cruz was No. 2 in the medium colleges and universities list, with 52 volunteers.

The Peace Corps was created in 1961 when President Kennedy called upon America’s youths to serve by volunteering to live and work in developing countries. In the past 47 years, 1,472 UCSB alumni have served as Peace Corps volunteers.

“On behalf of the Peace Corps, please accept my profound gratitude for your support of the agency and its volunteers,” Peace Corps director Ron Tschetter wrote in a letter to UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang. “Your support has been instrumental to the success of the Peace Corps, and we look forward to continuing a successful collaboration in the decades to come.”