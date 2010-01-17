Flash Flood Warning Issued for Jesusita Fire Burn Area

Residents are urged to prepare as heavy rain moves through the area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Monday for the Jesusita Fire burn area in Santa Barbara County.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving through the burn area, with additional heavy rain and possible thunderstorms offshore, generating flash flooding and debris flows in the burn area through at least 1 p.m. Monday.

Residents and motorists in and below recently burned areas should be alert to flash flooding and debris flows, which may block roads and culverts.

A series of powerful Pacific storms is lining up for a week of havoc in California, with rainfall projections of 4 to 8 inches in coastal areas and as many as 16 inches in higher elevations by Saturday.

The first storm arrived late Sunday morning on the South Coast, with a soft rain falling much of the day. At midnight Sunday, less than an inch of rain had been recorded at most official gauges. Highs were recorded at Tecolote Canyon (1.36 inches), Winchester Canyon (1.32 inches), Edison Trail in the Summerland Greenwell Preserve (1.22 inches), Patera Ranch (1.17 inches), El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo and San Marcos Pass (1.04 inches each) and Montecito (just under an inch).

On Monday, the National Weather Service also issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, including the cities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. The advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

The NWS said rainfall rates of .33 and .75 inches per hour will be common across the advisory area, with rates locally more than 1 inch per hour possible across south-facing slopes and near thunderstorms.

Santa Barbara County officials are urging residents — especially those living near or adjacent to burn areas — to prepare for any chance of flooding. Runoff is a possibility if rains become heavy enough in the Gap, Jesusita and Tea fire burn areas, and often can produce flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service forecast a 90 percent chance of rain Monday, Martin Luther King Day. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the week and high winds are likely midweek, fueled by a strong jet stream over California and a deep surface low-pressure area off the Washington coast.

Temperatures in the county were expected to be in the 50s on Monday and the rest of the week. The rain should taper off Saturday, according to the weather service.

William Boyer, communications director for Santa Barbara County, said all residents should have disaster and emergency supplies handy, including food, water, rain gear, clothing, gloves, battery-operated radios, extra batteries, medicine, emergency shelters, tarps and other items necessary items to sustain them for up to a week. The storms could result in power or other utility outages, and emergency lighting and flashlights should be handy and ready.

Boyer also advised of the possibility of school closures this week. No decisions have been made, and word will come from the schools, but parents are encouraged to think ahead if they have child-care issues.

“This is an important week to pay attention to news related to the weather. Preparing in advance can greatly reduce risk of damage and injury,” said Louise Kolbert, CEO of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter. “Our roads could prove especially hazardous, and this might be a good week for those who can telecommute to consider doing so.”

Over the weekend, the county distributed more than 10,000 sand bags and 320 tons of sand.

Free sandbags are available now at the following South Coast locations:

» Santa Barbara Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.

» County Corp Yard at the Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road

» Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road

» Carpinteria Maintenance Yard, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

» Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Fire Station 2, 2375 Lilly Ave., Summerland

» County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way, near Home Depot

» County Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

» County Fire Station 32, 906 Airport Road in Santa Ynez

» Santa Maria Road Yard, 912 W. Foster Road

Sandbag stations are open for local residents to protect their property. There is no limit on the number of sandbags area residents may take. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors will not be allowed to take sandbags.

Santa Barbara residents can click here to determine whether their property is in a high flood-risk area or to learn how to protect their property.

