Garden Designer and Writer Joan Bolton Launches Gardening Blog

Observations, experiences, tips and techniques intended to plant seeds of inspiration

By Joan Bolton | January 16, 2010 | 4:34 a.m.

Long-time local garden writer and garden designer Joan S. Bolton has launched a new blog about designing, planting and caring for gardens throughout Santa Barbara, the Central Coast and California. Click here for her blog, Joan S. Bolton, Santa Barbara Garden Design.

Joan Bolton
Joan Bolton

“We have an amazing climate where we can grow just about anything,” Bolton said. “But that can also be a problem — there are just too many choices.”

In her blog, Bolton will follow the seasons as she shares her observations, experiences, tips and hands-on techniques. She will help readers select the best plants for their gardens. She will emphasize creating colorful gardens that conserve water, attract wildlife and contribute to a healthier environment. And she will offer practical advice about growing vegetables, herbs, berries and fruit trees.

Bolton plans to post her popular In the Garden features, as well as other tips and tidbits about gardening, at least once a week. Her first entry, “New Year’s Resolutions for a Green Garden,” lists 15 steps that we can all take to tread more lightly on the earth. Meanwhile, “Bare-Root Edibles” provides easy-to-follow instructions for growing selected crops from bare-root.

Bolton has been designing South Coast gardens for 15 years and has written freelance articles about gardening for 22 years. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association, Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society and Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

“I welcome comments and questions,” Bolton said. “I’m looking forward to connecting with gardening enthusiasts everywhere.”

Click here for Joan S. Bolton, Santa Barbara Garden Design. Click here for her Web site, SantaBarbaraGardens.com.

— Joan Bolton is a local garden writer and garden designer.

 
