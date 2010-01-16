Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: New York and Carpetbagger Candidates

Tennessean Harold Ford is openly considering a 2010 U.S. Senate race in New York

By Mark Shields | January 16, 2010 | 8:43 p.m.

One of the more bizarre rituals of U.S. politics is the formation by an all-but-announced candidate for some public office of an “exploratory committee.” In California, former governor and current Attorney General Jerry Brown, who was first elected to statewide office 40 years ago — when President Richard Nixon was in the White House — has announced his exploratory committee (what’s left to explore?) for his expected 2010 gubernatorial campaign.

Mark Shields
Mark Shields

These committees are invariably stocked with incurable optimists who, wherever they explore, come back with the same sunny conclusion: Voters overwhelmingly want The Unannounced Candidate to run! Between the presidential election of Sen. John F. Kennedy in 1960 and Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, 36 U.S. senators, after getting a green light from their encouraging exploratory committees, ran unsuccessfully for the White House.

Which brings us to the interesting case of former five-term Memphis congressman and 2006 Tennessee U.S. Senate nominee Harold Ford Jr., who is — without a formal exploratory committee but with the urging of some prominent New York Democratic kingmakers — openly considering a 2010 U.S. Senate race in New York.

Not known for their warmth either to one another or to strangers, New Yorkers welcome outsiders and newcomers when electing U.S. senators. Sens. Robert F. Kennedy, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Hillary Clinton were born, respectively, in Boston, Tulsa and Chicago. So the fact that Ford is an interloper, or even a carpetbagger, probably will not hurt him with Empire State voters.

There is no 2010 Senate vacancy in New York. The seat to which Secretary of State Clinton was overwhelmingly re-elected in 2006 is now held by former Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand, who was appointed to the Senate by New York Gov. David Patterson.

Full disclosure: I have known and liked Ford since he was a young man. How young? He was elected to Congress at age 26. But in an interview with The New York Times, Ford self-inflicted a wound that could cripple his political chances. This has nothing to do with Ford’s House voting record, which by New York Democrats’ standards might be deemed too conservative.

No, it’s the simple “what kind of a guy are you” query. To the question all red-blooded New Yorkers face about their preference between the Big Apple’s two professional football teams — “Jets or Giants?” — Ford in his answer did not mention any of the Giants greats. No Tiki Barber, Lawrence Taylor or Y.A. Tittle. Nor did the names of revered Jets — Joe Namath, Marvin Powell or Curtis Martin — ever pass his lips.

No, this is what Ford said: “I have breakfast every morning when I am in town ... at the Regency. I see my friends the Tisches — Steve Tisch is my close personal friend. I have been to more Giants games. ... I had lunch over the holidays with Woody Johnson. We met for the first time. I am happy for his team.”

Why this matters: The Regency is not your neighborhood coffee shop. It’s a luxury hotel in Manhattan. Steve Tisch is the chairman and co-owner of the New York Giants, the man who received the trophy when the Giants won the 2008 Super Bowl. Woody is the owner of the New York Jets.

I am sorry, Harold, but authentic fans’ loyal devotion to their team is not determined alone by who owns that team — or whether they know them socially. Maybe some eccentric tax-phobic conservative who demands a square deal for the Terminally Rich might, but no fans or primary voters living in the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens or Brooklyn.

New Yorkers have demonstrated a high tolerance for carpetbagger candidates for Senate. But anyone who aspires to take a large bite politically out of the Big Apple must first understand that New Yorkers, like the great majority of Americans, root for their favorite team not because of, but in spite of, the people who own them.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 