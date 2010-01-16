Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

SCORE Seminar Offers 10 Essential Rules for Marketing Success

Marketing specialist Vic Cole to provide advice for companies and entrepreneurs

By Alan Tratner | January 16, 2010 | 7:01 p.m.

Ten essential rules for success for businesses of all sizes in virtually every field will be the subject of a seminar sponsored by the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The Feb. 3 presentation by SCORE counselor and marketing specialist Vic Cole will also cover specific ways to apply these guidelines with limited budgets.

Cole was a senior marketing researcher for Gillette and Ford, and he established the Marketing Research Department at Mattel, where he was vice president of marketing. He has a Harvard MBA with honors and an undergraduate degree is in economics and psychology. Before retiring, he established and was a partner of a marketing and research consultancy that worked for more than 150 companies ranging from Fortune 500 firms to smaller enterprises.

The talk will cover how to effectively develop or select profitable products and services for consumer and industrial use, advertising and sales promotions that work for businesses of all sizes, and specific examples of successful marketing and how they can be applied by smaller businesses. There will also be time for individual questions.

Business people and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend.

The seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Olive Mill Conference Room at the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. No RSVP is needed.

A regional chapter meeting of Green2Gold and Inventors Workshop International will follow at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information or contact Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

 
