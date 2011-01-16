Fun and Fit: 30 Days to a New You in the New Year

Q&A with K & A

Dear Fun and Fit: It’s more than 10 days into the new year and I’m still not back into a workout routine after the holiday bliss (read: I haven’t worked out in more than a month). I’m having a hard time getting motivated to get up and go to the gym (as I eat my bowl of chocolate ice cream). If I get to the gym or take my morning walk I can get in the zen. What should I do?

— Bill in Los Angeles

Alexandra: You and several million other people struggle with this exact issue. Soooo, it would seem to be the right time to mention that what you’re referring to as “zen,” we would call a habit. You are talking about motivation, nutrition and a workout routine — all of which are important aspects to a healthy lifestyle.

This is the time of year when people get really frustrated. All those resolutions or previous good habits turn into a big ol’ bucket of self-recriminations. For the quick and easy answer to all of your life’s questions (yes, every one of them — as long as you never ask another question in your life!) take a listen to this radio program, “Survive the Holidays,” as it offers some ways you can get back into the “zen.”

Your dilemma plays nicely into the timing of our “New Year = New You: 30-Day Fitness Challenge,” which starts this Monday, Jan. 17. Why now? Because the Challenge is all about getting into new (or restarting) habits that will lead to permanent change. Thirty days is short enough to stick with and long enough to establish new, better behavior patterns. Everyone who takes part in the Challenge will receive

daily instructions that must be obeyed

.

Kymberly: Motivational quotes to keep you going; fit facts to bolster your efforts as the mind supports the body; activity challenges to take your body to a better place each day; nutritional ideas that actually work in real people’s lives; and lifestyle suggestions to make you leaner, healthier, stronger, happier and smarter. Yes, the Fun and Fit Challenge can deliver if you take part!

Want examples? Then click here to sign up, you curious rascals. We priced it below 10 bucks so that you can sponsor our trip to

Europe, Bakersfield, the gym,

each other’s houses.

Full disclosure alert: Today’s post is both an answer to Bill and a shameless promotional effort to let you know you can get on to and stay with the path to a more fit-tastic you. Sign up now or keep reading, then sign up. Lookee to our Web site, then to the top tab, “Products.” Go and start feeling better and being all-around tops in your class.

What makes this Challenge unique are the small, cumulatively significant daily steps you’ll get to actually achieve your goals. Nothing overwhelming; everything doable in short time frames. Also, our daily challenges are geared to meet your needs, whether you’re shifting from neutral to drive or racing from “fairly fit” to “athletic animal.” Vroomm Zoom Zone of Zen time!

A: Fun and Fit will use a combined 50-plus years of experience as teachers, presenters, writers, mentors and international fitness experts to craft a 30-day program that is worth — what? the hundreds of dollars you’ll save on food? the thousands of dollars you’ll save on health-care costs? the millions of dollars (worth) of satisfaction and pride you’ll feel? Well, guess what? It’s only $9.95 to join the Challenge. Of course, for that low price, we expect you to get all of your friends to join up, too, as one of the markers of adherence is having a friend along on the journey.

More to the point, participants get to see whether Kymberly can keep up and get more fitly herself as she will taking the Challenge along with you.

You: Groovy, baby. I want my credit card to get into the “New Year = New You: 30-Day Fitness Challenge” zen. What do I need to do?

A; Go to funandfit.org and sign up on our Fun & Fit Products page. You’ll get a personal e-mail from us, welcoming you to the group. Then, starting Monday, we’ll start bossing you around! (That’s today, Noozhawkians! Go! Go! Go!)

K: What? You’re still with us? Great! Then you get to hear that our Challenge will truly be your Challenge as we work together to post fun stuff about participant successes on our Fun and Fit Facebook page. Look for some wacky stuff from us. Then submit your text, photo and audio adventures on this 30-day journey. Accountability and externalized commitment will help ensure you 30 days of niftiness! Let’s do it!

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .