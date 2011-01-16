Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: ‘Special Occasion’ Dinnerware Shouldn’t Just Be for Show

Surely there are people worthy of being served a meal on the good dishes

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | January 16, 2011 | 8:57 p.m.

I have relatives who have a lovely, nicely furnished home in a very nice neighborhood. Their home is filled with mementoes and expensive souvenirs of their worldly travels. Their fancy antique china cabinet proudly displays the silverware and “good dishes” they got as wedding gifts 17 years ago.

The trouble is, whenever I have been invited to their home for lunch or dinner, we eat off of the “everyday” dishes and use the “everyday” silverware. Actually, that’s a step up from the way it used to be. Until I made an issue of it, we used to be served on paper plates.

(The last time it happened, I simply sat at the table without eating. When I was asked what was wrong, I replied, “I’m sick of eating off paper plates.” Perhaps a bit strong, but I was sick of eating off paper plates.)

To my knowledge, these relatives have never served dinner to anyone on their good dishes. And as I said before, those are the dishes they got 17 years ago as a wedding present.

Whenever I used to make a dinner — when I was a bachelor and before I got married to a great cook who won’t allow me in her kitchen anymore — I would go all out. I would spend hours planning the menu, testing a new recipe, buying the finest ingredients, driving all over town to get that one special spice, and setting the table with the best dishes, crystal and silverware I owned. I would even dust and vacuum sometimes.

Nothing was too much trouble for my guests.

All of this meant a lot of washing the next morning because the crystal and dishes were too good to put in the dishwasher. Not to mention the time and expense of the meal itself.

I just read someplace recently that someone was talking about the “good dishes.” The remark was, “The good dishes are not for special occasions; they’re for special people.”

I certainly believe that. I wish my relatives did, too.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

