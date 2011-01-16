Brown to Update County Supervisors on Status of Jail Mental Health Services

The treatment of mentally ill Santa Barbara County inmates and the company that serves them will be the subject of a presentation coming before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with Sheriff Bill Brown leading the way.

In June 2009, county supervisors approved a contract extension with PHS Correctional Healthcare Services, the private company that provides medical and mental health services to inmates at Sheriff’s Department facilities. The company replaced the Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services as the care provider, which reportedly resulted in cost savings for the county.

Brown was asked to present a status report on the mental health services provided under the approved contract, staff reports say. According to PHS Correctional Healthcare’s Web site, the Tennessee-based company serves approximately 150 jail and prison sites around the country, covering approximately 167,000 inmate patients in 20 states.

Brown declined to comment about his presentation and has a policy against speaking with the media before presenting information to the supervisors, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Last summer, Noozhawk published a story about a Goleta woman who was taken into custody and denied medications that she uses to treat her panic attacks. PHS Correctional Healthcare was coordinating the County Jail’s mental health services at that time, but Dr. Leigh Anne Bradley, who serves as a health services administrator for the company, declined to comment.

PHS Correctional Healthcare came under scrutiny in 2005, when it was the subject of a New York Times series that chronicled several inmate deaths that occurred under the company’s watch. The company disputed the findings, saying its policy is to never deny necessary medical care, but it has paid millions of dollars in fines and settlements.

The quality of care that inmates are receiving is not the only concern. Just how to pay for treating mentally ill inmates remains an open question. In November, county voters rejected Measure S, a proposed half-cent sales tax that would have provided funding to build a new North County jail. Under Measure S, $5 million of the funds raised would have gone to recidivism reduction efforts, including mental health services. Now, many are wondering how Brown will proceed.

To further complicate matters, Gov. Jerry Brown said last week that counties must bear more responsibility as he attempts to shift power to local officials from the cash-strapped state.

Annmarie Cameron, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara, told Noozhawk on Friday that she’s very interested to see how that translates in the future.

“I have every expectation and hope that things will get better and this state budget will force departments to get more collaborative,” she said.

In addition, Bill Brown was also recently appointed to California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, which is responsible for oversight of the Mental Health Services Act. Cameron said the sheriff’s appointment to that board also gives her hope that he has mental health priorities in mind.

It’s unclear whether the county has saved money by using PHS Correctional Healthcare as a provider, a topic Brown will undoubtedly touch on in Tuesday’s presentation. Because jail administrators can’t bill Medi-Cal for mentally ill inmates, reimbursements for which they might qualify by living in the community no longer apply, Cameron said. For instance, to save money, jail pharmacies often carry a narrower scope of drugs for mental illness, making jail a less than ideal place for a person with serious mental illness to seek treatment.

“Sometimes people have a chance to be out of their element,” said Cameron, adding that the forced detoxification for inmates can be a good thing. However, “It’s cheaper to treat people in the community ... so it makes sense to keep (mentally ill people) out,” she said.

“I have a small amount of optimism given (Gov. Jerry Brown’s) emphasis on saving money,” she said. “He’s looking for opportunity to do things in a smarter way.”

The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building’s fourth-floor board hearing room, 105 E. Anapamu St., in Santa Barbara.

