Suspect Identified in Goleta Pellet Gun Shootings

The suspected gunman who shot two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and two other men with a high-powered pellet gun Saturday in Goleta has been identified as Charles Peart Quinn. Authorities believe the 42-year-old man is a transient and say he has no known local address.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Sunday that Quinn is in stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was taken after deputies returned fire and wounded him when he ignored their commands to drop his weapon.

Meanwhile, Sugars said that the two deputies who were shot in the altercation were treated and released from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. One of the officers was struck in the face and another in the forearm, he said.

Sugars said the two officers and a third deputy who was not wounded in the attack have all been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy following an officer-involved shooting. Names of the three deputies have not been released.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed against the suspect as of Sunday night.

Sugars said Quinn has no known local address and sheriff’s detectives are requesting the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information about Quinn or anyone who may have had contact with him in the recent past is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a Charles Peart Quinn with the same June 29, 1968, birth date as the Goleta suspect, is a registered sex offender as a result of a 1999 indecent exposure conviction in California. He is described as a transient, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes. His last known location was in Columbus, Ga., in October.

Quinn is not listed in the California Department of Justice Megan’s Law database of registered sex offenders in Santa Barbara County.

Saturday’s incident began just before 1 p.m. when authorities received reports of an “aggressive panhandler” at Camino Real Marketplace, 7040 Marketplace Drive. The suspect allegedly shot two young men who had refused his demands for money and then ran off.

Three deputies located the suspect in a vacant field near the northeast corner of the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road, across from Jack in the Box, 6875 Hollister Ave., Sugars said. They ordered the man to drop his weapon but, according to witnesses, the suspect ignored their commands and opened fire on the deputies, striking two of them, Sugars said.

The three deputies fired back, hitting the man several times, Sugars said. Further investigation determined that the handgun was a high-powered pellet gun.

None of the wounds — Quinn’s, the deputies’ or the two Camino Real Marketplace victims’ — is considered life-threatening.

