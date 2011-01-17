Warm Winds Continue to Blow Through Montecito

Warm, windy conditions kept temperatures elevated in Santa Barbara and Montecito on Sunday, with downtown Santa Barbara recording 85 degrees and Montecito reporting 80 late Sunday. Goleta was relatively cool with high temperatures in the upper 60s at midevening.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, and said breezy to windy conditions are expected through 9 a.m. Monday. Winds between 15 and 30 mph are forecast, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph likely. Officials said Montecito should experience the strongest winds.

The weather service warned motorists — especially those in high-profile vehicles — to use caution while driving in Montecito, on Highway 101 below Gaviota Pass and on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass.

The winds are expected to die down Monday morning and the rest of the day will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Beginning on Tuesday, temperatures should begin cooling off to the upper 60s and lower 70s with clear skies. Overnight temperatures around 50 are forecast.

