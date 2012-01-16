Akomplice Clothing of Santa Barbara Teams Up with 49ers’ Vernon Davis

Akomplice Clothing of Santa Barbara has teamed up with NFL tight end Vernon Davis of the San Francisco 49ers to produce two limited-edition T-shirts with proceeds from the sales to benefit children in the United States and Africa.

“There’s a lot of need everywhere in the world,” Davis said. “This is one way to make a difference in the lives of children in Africa and here at home.”

The limited-edition black and white T-shirts are $30 each and feature a stylized photographic image of Davis shot by award-winning photographer Tim Mantoani. Akomplice and Davis will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from sales of the white T-shirts to Young Audiences Arts for Learning, the largest single arts education organization in the United States serving more than 5 million children annually.

Young Audiences Arts for Learning national executive director David Dik said the fundraising campaign is especially meaningful given the number of arts programs being cut in public schools.

“All young people need the arts,” Dik says, “but research shows that children from low-income families benefit most significantly from gaining exposure to the arts, improving their academic performance, their community involvement, and their workplace readiness. With the help of Akomplice and Vernon Davis, Young Audiences will continue to partner with schools and community organizations throughout the nation to ensure equity and access in the arts for all children.”

Davis agreed: “I grew up in a tough D.C. community where the arts were nowhere to be found, so I had to wait to discover art years later in college. Our goal is to help create opportunities for kids right now.”

The purchase of a black T-shirt provides a free T-shirt for a child in Africa to be distributed by the Starkey Hearing Foundation during an upcoming 2012 mission trip. The Starkey Hearing Foundation has given the gift of hearing to more than 500,000 people around the globe.

“It will be our pleasure to deliver these T-shirts to children in Africa during our hearing mission trips to further brighten their lives with this gesture of goodwill,” says Brady Forseth, co-executive director of the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

The T-shirts are available at Akomplice|Fuzion, 1115 State St. in Santa Barbara, as well as in select stores around the country, including TRUE in San Francisco, CRSVR in Las Vegas, MLTD.com, PickYourShoes.com, Reflections 2 in New Orleans and The Deuce in Artesia.

Akomplice describes its mission as bringing fresh concepts and artful expressions to heads across the globe with designs reflecting things that inspire them: nature, philosophy, hip-hop, cinema, art, politics and music.

“Teaming with NFL star and playmaker Vernon Davis and a philanthropic titan like the Starkey Hearing Foundation, who have graciously offered to deliver the T-shirts, is a perfect way to leverage our brand with theirs to make a positive impact on the lives of children who need our help,” said Patrick Liberty, co-founder of Akomplice Clothing.

— Patrick Liberty is a co-founder of Akomplice Clothing.