Gary Strom Named President of Local Chapter of Financial Planning Association

Gary Strom is the new president of the Financial Planning Association-Ventura-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Strom is a certified financial planner and an advisor with Partnervest Advisory Services LLC. He is a founding partner of P/S Wealth Management Group, which provides comprehensive investment and wealth management to individuals and closely-held businesses.

FPA is the largest membership organization for personal financial planning experts in the United States. It connects consumers to competent and ethical planners who uphold FPA’s Standard of Care.

There are about 25,000 members and nearly 100 chapters nationally.

The Ventura-Santa Barbara Chapter’s Board of Directors is made up of volunteer financial planners. It seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of planner professionals in the area.

PS Wealth Management Group is located on the third floor of the Granada Tower, 1216 State St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.1266.

