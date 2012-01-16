Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:06 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gary Strom Named President of Local Chapter of Financial Planning Association

The certified financial planner is a founding partner of P/S Wealth Management Group

By Jennifer Goddard for P/S Wealth Management Group | January 16, 2012 | 2:57 p.m.

Gary Strom
Gary Strom

Gary Strom is the new president of the Financial Planning Association-Ventura-Santa Barbara County Chapter.

Strom is a certified financial planner and an advisor with Partnervest Advisory Services LLC. He is a founding partner of P/S Wealth Management Group, which provides comprehensive investment and wealth management to individuals and closely-held businesses.

FPA is the largest membership organization for personal financial planning experts in the United States. It connects consumers to competent and ethical planners who uphold FPA’s Standard of Care.

There are about 25,000 members and nearly 100 chapters nationally.

The Ventura-Santa Barbara Chapter’s Board of Directors is made up of volunteer financial planners. It seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of planner professionals in the area.

PS Wealth Management Group is located on the third floor of the Granada Tower, 1216 State St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.1266.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing P/S Wealth Management Group.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 