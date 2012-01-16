Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Leaders, Community Pay Tribute to the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebration begins with a march down State Street, followed by keynote speaker Wallace Shepherd Sr. recalling his experiences with the civil rights leader

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | January 16, 2012 | 11:58 p.m.

The spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. was alive and well in Santa Barbara on Monday as several hundred people marched down State Street and filed into the Arlington Theatre for a tribute to the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

With a theme of “Retelling the Story: The Struggle for Civil Rights,” the day was packed with festivities sponsored by the Santa Barbara Martin Luther King Jr. Day Steering Committee, which has coordinated the observances since 2008.

Keynote speaker Wallace Shepherd Sr., left, speaks with interviewer R.J. Moten about meeting Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.
Keynote speaker Wallace Shepherd Sr., left, speaks with R.J. Moten about meeting Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara resident Wallace Shepherd Sr. served as the keynote speaker of the program this year and recalled his experiences meeting Dr. King and marching alongside him during the civil rights protests that followed.

Shepherd, who was interviewed by R.J. Moten, met King at an NAACP conference in San Francisco, with King eventually visiting his home to coordinate civil rights efforts in the Bay Area.

“No one had attacked apartheid in America at that time,” Shepherd said of King.

He remembered King being someone who could relate to anyone, yet stood firm during the attacks of violence that took place at many of the public protests.

When asked how Shepherd himself faced many of those protest threats, he recalled the obstacles blacks faced then — not just in the South, but also on the West Coast.

False arrests became a problem in the Bay Area, and Shepherd said black residents of San Francisco found in certain neighborhoods after a certain time of night would be rounded up and falsely arrested. He said blacks weren’t allowed to apply for public jobs with the city, even as clerks.

“I decided it was time to fight back,” Shepherd said.

Several videos depicting King’s legacy and historical journey were also shown, detailing King’s effort in the Montgomery bus protest, Atlanta sit-ins, the freedom rides of the 1960s and his journey to the northern cities to gather support for Southern blacks.

Santa Barbara city and county officials lead hundreds of residents in a march down State Street on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Santa Barbara city and county officials lead hundreds of residents in a march down State Street on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Rob Hoffman photo)

Several local officials attended Monday’s ceremony and encouraged the community to further King’s vision.

“The fight is not over,” Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “We have a lot more to do.”

County Supervisor Salud Carbajal reminded the community of the beating early New Year’s Day that police say was a hate crime. He called it “an outrageous incident” and called on residents to continue speaking out against such violence.

Recently sworn-in Santa Barbara Councilwoman Cathy Murillo read a resolution on behalf of Mayor Helene Schneider supporting the mission of MLK Jr. Day from the city.

Councilmen Dale Francisco and Grant House were also in attendance, as well as Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 