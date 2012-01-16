Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:01 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

South Coast Railroad Museum to Celebrate ‘Super Saturday’ with Free Train Rides

Admission will be free for the 16th annual event, from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | January 16, 2012 | 4:58 p.m.

There will be free miniature-train rides at the South Coast Railroad Museum on Jan. 28, marking the museum’s 16th annual Super Saturday event.

Visitors may ride as often as they like on this special day. Admission to the railroad museum also is free.

Super Saturday is held each year in conjunction with the Super Bowl football game. This year’s event is being made possible by the generous sponsorship support of the following area businesses, organizations and individuals:

» Dal Pozzo Tire Corp. of Goleta

» Michael J. Gartzke, CPA

» Joan Hanna

» Noel and Peggy Langle

» Bruce and Andrea Morden

» Dick and Wendy Shelton

» Peter Tiersma and Thea Cremers

» Robert Locke, Esq.

» John Hutchinson family

» Ralph and Vicki Kornahrens

Two trains will operate continuously on Super Saturday from 1:15 until 3:45 p.m. Visitors may pick up their complimentary ride tickets at the museum on event day.

Museum hours are 1 to 4 p.m. In the event of rain, Super Saturday will be rescheduled to Feb. 4. The miniature-train ride is suitable for children and adults. All riders must be at least 34 inches tall. The railroad museum is located at 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

— Gary Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

