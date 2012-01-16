Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Names 3 Adams School Families of the Month

Honorees were Aedan Garnand and his parents, Blake and Cathleen; Jenna MacFarlane and her parents, Pam and Tom; and Simon Parker, and his parents, Ian and Kate

By Stanley Weinstein for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | January 16, 2012 | 8:11 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North at its recent meeting named three Adams Elementary School students and their parents as Adams Families of the Month.

Those honored included Aedan Garnand and his parents, Blake and Cathleen; Jenna MacFarlane and her parents, Pam and Tom; and Simon Parker, and his parents, Ian and Kate.

The students and their families were present at the meeting at Harry’s Plaza Café and received a framed certificate from RCSBN, along with gift cards from Costco.

RCSBN’s Adams Family of the Month Award recognizes both academic achievement and academic improvement. The recipients are selected by Adams Principal Amy Alzina.

“The task of the teachers and principal is to foster an environment where the students have hope and can experience themselves evolve into hardworking, ethical and socially engaged individuals with unlimited potential,” said Tom Jacobs, RCSBN’s community relations director. “Encouragement from the community, the school and the family is essential in this process. The public display of encouragement can be a very powerful stimulus to someone who is really making progress in the lifelong endeavor toward self-realization.”

All three students selected for the December award are high academic achievers, and their parents have devoted valuable time and energy to the school in different ways.

“This celebration of the students and their families demonstrates our club’s commitment to students and families who are striving to fulfill their potential,” Jacobs said. “The club members offer a big group gesture of deserving support to some of the hard-working students and families who make up the Adams School community.

RCSBN has been a supporter of Adams Elementary School for more than two decades. Rotary Club members volunteer as classroom tutors and have assisted with special events and activities, such as School Beautification Day, Back to School Night, and construction of raised beds in the Adams School Garden, among others.

— Stanley Weinstein represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.

