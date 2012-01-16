Santa Barbara Teens Team Up to Collect Sports Gear for Kids in Need

Donations of new and gently used equipment accepted at three locations through Feb. 20

Local students are taking their sports equipment and testing durability, recyclability and support of others. For the third year, students are gathering new and gently used sports equipment and clothing for the Third Annual Sports Drive.

The Sports Drive is organized by teenagers with the goal of giving sports equipment and clothing to more than 750 kids-in-need in the Santa Barbara community and increasing membership and participation at the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25. The official collection of sports equipment and clothing began Dec. 1.

The team behind Sports Drive is made up of 16 students who started the program with a pair of shoes, an idea and a drive to help others. The group of young philanthropists held their first Sports Drive on April 10, 2010, at the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club after having previously collected gently used and new sports equipment and clothing.

Truckloads and endless boxes filled the gym at the Boys & Girls Club. Last year, the Sports Drive gave out more than 4,000 items to more than 700 kids in the community. The goal this year is to reach out to new families and businesses to help boost donations so they can increase the number of kids they support.

“Our mission is to get kids off the street and into sports, support the Boys & Girls Club, and recycle sports equipment,” founding member Matt Wagonhurst said. “The concept is simple, but we need a team to make this event happen.”

Steve Yapp, owner of Tri-Counties PODS, will be supporting the Sports Drive again this year by donating several PODS to the cause. PODS will be stationed at Crane Country Day School, Boys & Girls Club downtown and Laguna Blanca School in Hope Ranch to accept donations through Feb. 20.

The computer support professionals at Make It Work are sponsoring the Sports Drive by providing funding for the event and tech support for students designing the Web site. Also participating in the event is Kim Kjar, athletic director of the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

Donations are actively being accepted now. Please call the hot line at 805.729.0353 or take your items to one of the three drop-off locations. Tickets to the Sports Drive will be distributed by agencies that support children in need, such as the Transition House, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information about Sports Drive, click here or click here to connect with it on Facebook.

— Kyle Mayfield represents the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.