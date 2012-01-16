Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:02 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Steven Sharpe Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara Board

General director of Opera Santa Barbara brings an extensive nonprofit career to the position

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 16, 2012 | 4:33 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Steven Sharpe as a new board member.

Steven Sharpe
Sharpe is the general director for Opera Santa Barbara. He has also held general management and development positions with Opera Santa Barbara.

Sharpe began his nonprofit career as director of development and executive director for the Pacific Pride Foundation/AIDS Project Central Coast. Sharpe also served as executive director for the Dream Foundation, helping to establish and build the nation’s first adult wish-granting organization, and he served as general manager for Camerata Pacifica.

Since 2004, Sharpe has served as the campaign coordinator for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, raising funds to build a professional ice rink in Santa Barbara.

Sharpe has provided strategic planning and fundraising consulting for a variety of organizations, including Antioch University, the Children’s Creative Project, the Community Youth Performing Arts Center, the Community Counseling Center, the Community Environmental Center, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and Summerdance Santa Barbara. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League.

Sharpe has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of California at Irvine.

The mission of Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is to provide care to anyone experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

