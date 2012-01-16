Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Frost Advisory Issued for Wednesday Morning as Cooler Temperatures Set In on South Coast

National Weather Service calls for a slight chance of rain by the end of the week

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | January 16, 2012 | 9:56 p.m.

After weeks of unseasonably warm weather along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, a cooling trend set in early in the week, with subfreezing temperatures likely to provide a cool wake-up call for residents Wednesday morning..

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, with a dry, cold air mass likely to bring light freeze conditions to the Central and South coasts, and the Ojai and Santa Ynez valleys.

The NWS forecast calls for temperatures to drop to freezing about 2 a.m. Wednesday, then fall to 28 to 31 degrees between 5 and 7 a.m., then slowly warm back up to above freezing by 9 a.m.

A few areas may see temperatures drop to 26 degrees for up to two hours, according to the advisory. The interior valleys and the deserts may experience lows of 15 to 25 degrees Tuesday night.

By midweek, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 60s with clouds and light winds. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of rain Thursday through Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are likely to dip into the mid- to high 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open overnight Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1525 Santa Barbara St., and the Santa Barbara Student Housing Cooperative, 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista.

Organizers said the warming centers may reopen later this week. Updates are available from the warming center hot line at 805.324.2372.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

