Area Agency on Aging Conducting Assessment of Senior Needs

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging is conducting an assessment of the needs of senior citizens in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

“It is important to assess the needs of senior citizens to ensure that with limited resources we are addressing those priority needs identified by senior citizens,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “During January and February 2013, we are asking senior citizens in this two-county region to complete a one page anonymous survey.”

Paper copies of the one-page needs assessment questionnaire are available at senior centers, the Area Agency on Aging office and agencies providing services to senior citizens. The survey can also be completed online by clicking here.

“The Older Americans Act requires the Area Agencies on Aging to determine the extent of need for supportive services (including those services associated with Access, In-Home Services and Legal Assistance), nutrition services when preparing Area Plans, and to evaluate the effectiveness of resources in meeting these local needs,” O’Neil said. “As the local Area Agency on Aging, we try to complete this assessment every four to five years.

“This needs assessment will result in two principal products. The first is the identification of the types and extent of existing and potential needs of the senior population within our community, and of the services or resources existing within our community which are available for addressing those needs. The second is an estimation of unmet needs, under-utilized services, and barriers, which prevent access to available services. These two products will provide this Area Agency on Aging with a foundation for formulating policy and for developing the area plan.

“Seniors are invited to assist us in our work through several means; one is the assessment of need. Other ways to influence our work through the Older Americans Act is by providing comment at the annual public hearings, joining our AAA Advisory Council and working with us on various committee and task forces.”

For more information about the needs assessment or to secure a copy contact AAA Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , 800.510.2020 or 805.925.9554.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.