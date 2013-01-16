Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns in Mount Pinos District

By Andrew Madsen for the Los Padres National Forest | January 16, 2013 | 2:18 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced the decision to conduct several prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush on the Mount Pinos Ranger District.

The brush was cut and piled while constructing fuel breaks around local communities. This process will involve crews lighting piled brush when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

The project locations are adjacent to Pine Mountain Club, Frazier Park and Lake of the Woods.

Burning may begin as early as Jan. 27.

For questions about the projects, call Division Chief John Abell at 661.245.3731. For additional information, call the Mount Pinos District Office at 661.245.3731.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 

