Man Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out Outside Bar

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man suffered a stab wound Wednesday morning after a fight reportedly broke out in the parking lot of Louie B’s Bar.

Sgt. Jack Dunn said officers were called about 9:10 a.m. to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The victim, whose name has not been released, told police that a crowd had gathered outside the bar and that the fight moved to the rear of an adjacent parking lot at 127 E. Main St., according to Dunn.

The victim said he tried to intervene and was stabbed by an onlooker, who was urging for the fight to continue. He was unable to provide a description of the suspect, according to Dunn.

Dunn said the victim then fled to his home and later went to the medical center, where he was treated and released.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 x121.

