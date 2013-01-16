Meet Goleta’s New Leaders at Chamber of Commerce Roundtable

Meet the new mayor of Goleta at an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon hosted by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

It’s a new year with new leaders in Goleta. Join us for a luncheon with Mayor Roger Aceves, City Councilman Jim Farr and Planning Director Jennifer Carman.

Don’t miss this chance to meet the new city staff and leaders, and hear their plans and priorities for 2013.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch. Please RSVP, as space will be limited.

