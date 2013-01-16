Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Monroe Students Honor Dr. King with Kindness and Justice Challenge

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | January 16, 2013 | 11:53 a.m.

Monroe Elementary School students are once again honoring the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking part in the 13th annual Kindness and Justice Challenge.

From Jan. 14-25, students and teachers will be watching for acts of kindness and justice and acknowledging the students responsible with “gold slips.” A final tally of these special acts will be presented at an assembly on Jan. 28.

Monroe has participated in the challenge since its inception. This national event, endorsed by Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. King, challenges students to improve the world around them by standing up for what is right and demonstrating acts of kindness, honesty, respect and moral courage by committing to the Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge:

The Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge

In order to improve the world around me in both large and small ways, I pledge to:

» Act with caring kindness

» Act fairly

» Act respectfully

» Act honestly

» Act non-violently

» Act responsibly

» Demonstrate moral courage

» Serve my community, my friends, my family and my school

» Celebrate the benefits of a kind and just world

While the challenge period takes place during a fixed period, students are encouraged to act on the ideals to which Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life. To quote Martin Luther King III, “If students can commit to one day of kindness and justice, then they can commit to a week, a week becomes a year, (and) a year a lifetime.”

Parents at Monroe are encouraged to make the challenge a family affair by talking with their children about kindness and justice and the values that are important to the family.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 