Monroe Students Honor Dr. King with Kindness and Justice Challenge

Monroe Elementary School students are once again honoring the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by taking part in the 13th annual Kindness and Justice Challenge.

From Jan. 14-25, students and teachers will be watching for acts of kindness and justice and acknowledging the students responsible with “gold slips.” A final tally of these special acts will be presented at an assembly on Jan. 28.

Monroe has participated in the challenge since its inception. This national event, endorsed by Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. King, challenges students to improve the world around them by standing up for what is right and demonstrating acts of kindness, honesty, respect and moral courage by committing to the Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge:

The Kindness and Justice Challenge Pledge

In order to improve the world around me in both large and small ways, I pledge to:

» Act with caring kindness

» Act fairly

» Act respectfully

» Act honestly

» Act non-violently

» Act responsibly

» Demonstrate moral courage

» Serve my community, my friends, my family and my school

» Celebrate the benefits of a kind and just world

While the challenge period takes place during a fixed period, students are encouraged to act on the ideals to which Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life. To quote Martin Luther King III, “If students can commit to one day of kindness and justice, then they can commit to a week, a week becomes a year, (and) a year a lifetime.”

Parents at Monroe are encouraged to make the challenge a family affair by talking with their children about kindness and justice and the values that are important to the family.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.