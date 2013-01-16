Network Hardware Resale Wins Foodbank’s 2012 Corporate Food & Funds Drive Challenge

The competitive spirit surrounding the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s annual Corporate Food & Funds Drive Challenge was at an all-time high this past holiday season, helping to make the 2012 competition a great success.

The eight local companies involved — Channel Technologies Group, Citrix, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Ergomotion, Mentor, Network Hardware Resale, Pacific Diagnostics and Yardi Systems — were able to collectively bring in 25,276 pounds of food, 44 turkeys, 264 hours of service and $42,033.38 in donations.

Each of the participating companies played an important role in the Foodbank’s goal of increasing food security and greatly contributed to the need this holiday season.

» Based on a point system relative to the number of employees, Network Hardware Resale claimed this year’s winning title with $3,119.32 raised, 41.5 volunteer hours served, 40 turkeys collected and through harvesting more than 19,000 pounds of locally grown tangerines for the Foodbank to secure the win.

» Deckers, a two-time winner of the Challenge, provided the highest number of volunteer hours, and matched all employee gifts, even tripling some.

» Citrix rallied this year by bringing in over $19,000 in financial donations and 100 volunteer hours.

» Ergomotion, a first time contender, made the best use of their “virtual food drive” tools and, with the fewest number of employees proved to be extremely competitive.

» Yardi collected the most nonperishable goods, harvesting fruit and making generous financial gifts.

» Channel Technologies, also a first time contender, brought in a substantial amount of financial gifts.

» Pacific Diagnostic made it count with their first ever food donation.

» Mentor brought in a significant amount of nonperishable goods as well.

“Every pound, dollar and volunteer hour truly does count, and we commend all of the corporations for their generosity,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “What an amazing gift our Corporate Food & Funds Drive Challenge participants have given to our community through our programs and our network of 300 nonprofits and programs this holiday season.”

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.