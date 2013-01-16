Santa Barbara Holding Community Meetings on Future of Urban Forest

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is hosting two community meetings in January to discuss the urban forest management plan.

The meetings will discuss the urban forest and seek input on the role trees play in Santa Barbara’s community vitality.

Development of the Urban Forest Management Plan is a key Parks & Recreation project for 2013.

The plan will address long-range objectives such as tree management, canopy cover, aesthetic and environmental benefits of trees, infrastructure constraints, community education and outreach programs, habitat, species diversity and program funding, among others.

Community meetings are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.