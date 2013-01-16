Santa Maria Launches Business Hazardous Waste Program

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the start of the Business Hazardous Waste Program.

A business or non-household generating 27 gallons or 220 pounds of hazardous waste, or 1 quart or 2.2 pounds of acutely hazardous waste per month, may dispose of the waste through the city’s Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator (CESQG) program at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.

The program allows eligible customers to dispose of hazardous waste locally, cost effectively and in an environmentally safe manner. The types of hazardous waste accepted include acids, non-PCB ballasts, cleaners, paints, batteries, light bulbs, oil and other hazardous wastes.

To participate, business customers must qualify as a CESQG and schedule an appointment with the Utilities Department to dispose of their waste. Disposal is by appointment only on Wednesdays between 8:15 and 9:45 a.m. An active EPA identification number, a Business Hazardous Waste Charge application and an approved disposal form must be completed prior to scheduling the appointment.

In preparation for the launch of this program, the city held a public workshop on Oct. 18 and received positive feedback from business customers. Currently, the city is conducting public education to inform businesses about the purpose of the program and acceptable types of hazardous materials that may be disposed in the facility. Direct mailings, media advertising and a webpage have been produced.

Click here for more information about the Business Hazardous Waste Program and answers to some frequently asked questions.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Lisa Long is the business services manager for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.