Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Launches Business Hazardous Waste Program

By Lisa Long for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department | January 16, 2013 | 2:22 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the start of the Business Hazardous Waste Program.

A business or non-household generating 27 gallons or 220 pounds of hazardous waste, or 1 quart or 2.2 pounds of acutely hazardous waste per month, may dispose of the waste through the city’s Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator (CESQG) program at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.

The program allows eligible customers to dispose of hazardous waste locally, cost effectively and in an environmentally safe manner. The types of hazardous waste accepted include acids, non-PCB ballasts, cleaners, paints, batteries, light bulbs, oil and other hazardous wastes.

To participate, business customers must qualify as a CESQG and schedule an appointment with the Utilities Department to dispose of their waste. Disposal is by appointment only on Wednesdays between 8:15 and 9:45 a.m. An active EPA identification number, a Business Hazardous Waste Charge application and an approved disposal form must be completed prior to scheduling the appointment.

In preparation for the launch of this program, the city held a public workshop on Oct. 18 and received positive feedback from business customers. Currently, the city is conducting public education to inform businesses about the purpose of the program and acceptable types of hazardous materials that may be disposed in the facility. Direct mailings, media advertising and a webpage have been produced.

Click here for more information about the Business Hazardous Waste Program and answers to some frequently asked questions.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951 x7270.

— Lisa Long is the business services manager for the City of Santa Maria Utilities Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 