Timothy Noah to Present ‘Inequality and the 2012 Election’ at UCSB

Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life at UCSB will present Timothy Noah in a free presentation titled “Inequality and the 2012 Election” at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The 2012 presidential election was the first, since the income-inequality trend began three decades ago, to address this troubling divergence. But the discussion’s main function was to demonize Mitt Romney rather than to produce concrete solutions to the problem.

Noah is a senior editor of The New Republic, where he writes the TRB column. He was for a dozen years a senior writer at Slate, where he wrote the “Chatterbox” column, among other duties.

Before that, he was a Washington-based reporter for the Wall Street Journal, an assistant managing editor for U.S. News & World Report, a congressional correspondent for Newsweek and an editor of the Washington Monthly (where he remains a contributing editor).

Noah has written for a variety of other national publications, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, Harper’s, and Fortune, and contributes frequent video essays to CBS Sunday Morning.

Courtesy of The Book Den, copies of The Great Divergence: America’s Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do About It will be available for purchase and signing at this event.

The event is presented by the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life at UCSB and co-sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy.

For assistance in accommodating a disability, call 805.893.2317.

— Brittany Susnow represents the UCSB Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life.