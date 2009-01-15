Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Refuses to Seal Killer’s Medical Records in Markowitz Case

Co-defendant Jesse James Hollywood is accused of ordering the 2000 shooting of the 15-year-old.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 15, 2009 | 10:13 p.m.

Judge Brian Hill on Thursday refused to seal the medical papers of Ryan Hoyt, Jesse James Hollywood’s co-defendant and the confessed triggerman who shot 15-year-old Nicholas Markowitz in 2000.

Markowitz was shot in a feud over drug money, and his body was found in the hills outside of Santa Barbara. Hoyt is on death row.

According to Hoyt’s attorney, the papers should be sealed because his confession could have been made under duress, and because Senior Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen, who was on the case at the time, “gave the material to the world” by giving the information to screenwriter Michael Mehas, who co-authored Alpha Dog, the 2006 film that is based on the Markowitz murder.
             
Hill, however, granted a protective order on the records, meaning in this case that the attorneys for the prosecution and the defense — including Hollywood attorney James Blatt, who may have gotten access to the records — could use them but not divulge any information to third parties or the media. Hill also allowed that experts hired for Hollywood’s upcoming trial could view the records.

Hollywood is the alleged mastermind behind a drug ring that started in the San Fernando Valley. When Markowitz’s older half brother, one of Hollywood’s associates, didn’t pay money he owed Hollywood, a group including Hoyt, Jesse Rugge, William Skidmore and Graham Pressley came to Santa Barbara and kidnapped and shot Markowitz. Hollywood was not present at the crime scene but was said to have ordered the murder.

Hollywood’s trial is tentatively set for Feb. 19.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 