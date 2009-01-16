UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Tokyo String Quartet, which has captivated audiences and critics alike since it was founded nearly 40 years ago at Juilliard.

The ensemble will perform in UCSB Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. Feb. 4.

Regarded as one of the supreme chamber ensembles of the world, The Tokyo Quartet — featuring Martin Beaver and Kikuei Ikeda (violins), Kazuhide Isomura (viola) and Clive Greensmith (cello) — has collaborated with an array of artists and composers and built a comprehensive catalogue of critically-acclaimed recordings.

The Tokyo Quartet will perform on the “Paganini Quartet,” a group of Stradivarius instruments on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation. The program includes Haydn’s String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76 No. 5, Janáček’s String Quartet No. 2, and UCSB Music Department Chair Paul Berkowitz will join The Tokyo for Dvorak’s romantic Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81.

The members of the Tokyo String Quartet have served on the faculty of the Yale School of Music as quartet-in-residence since 1976. They devote much of their time to teaching young string quartets, including teaching and performing at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival and also conducting master classes in North America, Europe and the Far East.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 concert are $35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid student ID at ticket purchase and upon admission to the event. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

Juliana Minsky is a publicist.