Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents the Tokyo String Quartet

The ensemble will perform in UCSB Campbell Hall on Feb. 4.

By Juliana Minsky | January 16, 2009 | 6:22 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the Tokyo String Quartet, which has captivated audiences and critics alike since it was founded nearly 40 years ago at Juilliard.

The ensemble will perform in UCSB Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. Feb. 4.

Regarded as one of the supreme chamber ensembles of the world, The Tokyo Quartet — featuring Martin Beaver and Kikuei Ikeda (violins), Kazuhide Isomura (viola) and Clive Greensmith (cello) — has collaborated with an array of artists and composers and built a comprehensive catalogue of critically-acclaimed recordings.

The Tokyo Quartet will perform on the “Paganini Quartet,” a group of Stradivarius instruments on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation. The program includes Haydn’s String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76 No. 5, Janáček’s String Quartet No. 2, and UCSB Music Department Chair Paul Berkowitz will join The Tokyo for Dvorak’s romantic Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81.

The members of the Tokyo String Quartet have served on the faculty of the Yale School of Music as quartet-in-residence since 1976. They devote much of their time to teaching young string quartets, including teaching and performing at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival and also conducting master classes in North America, Europe and the Far East.

Tickets for the Feb. 4 concert are $35 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid student ID at ticket purchase and upon admission to the event. For tickets or more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

Juliana Minsky is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 