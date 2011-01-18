Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Summer in January? Balmy Temps Not Likely to Last

High wind warning is issued; Montecito could experience gusts up to 65 mph

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 18, 2011 | 12:20 a.m.

It felt like August in Santa Barbara on Monday, with temperatures in the low 80s throughout the day on the South Coast — and into the evening hours — but the rest of the week is expected to be noticeably cooler.

The warm January weather is likely to top out in the high 60s through Friday before cooling down slightly for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

With Monday’s winter heat came wind, and a high wind warning issued for the South Coast and mountain areas is in effect through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The hills above Montecito are likely to experience several hours of wind gusts up to 65 mph overnight Monday, according to the weather service. Wind gusts up to 40 mph could affect portions of Montecito and the passes and canyons near Gaviota.

The forecast calls for sun during the day and mostly clear at night through Sunday, with lows in the high 40s.

