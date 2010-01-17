December Real Estate Sales Data Released for Southern Santa Barbara County

First American Title Co. is providing Noozhawk readers with the December CORT data organized by area on the South Coast. Also included is a year-to-date comparison for all years since 2004.

The attached reports summarize the sales of single-family residences, condos and residential-income 2-4 units. Larger residential units (5+ units) and commercial properties are not included.

Click here for a PDF of the December 2009 CORT sales data for the South Coast.

Click here for a PDF of the CORT year-to-date comparisons for the South Coast.

— Judy Rattray is vice president and sales manager of First American Title Co.