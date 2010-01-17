December Real Estate Sales Data Released for Southern Santa Barbara County
CORT figures include year-to-date comparison
By Judy Rattray | January 17, 2010 | 11:32 p.m.
First American Title Co. is providing Noozhawk readers with the December CORT data organized by area on the South Coast. Also included is a year-to-date comparison for all years since 2004.
The attached reports summarize the sales of single-family residences, condos and residential-income 2-4 units. Larger residential units (5+ units) and commercial properties are not included.
Click here for a PDF of the December 2009 CORT sales data for the South Coast.
Click here for a PDF of the CORT year-to-date comparisons for the South Coast.
— Judy Rattray is vice president and sales manager of First American Title Co.
