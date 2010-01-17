Goleta Water District’s General Manager Hires Former Business Partner as Assistant

The hiring announcement is made a day after the board of directors approves the new position

Even before John McInnes was hired as the Goleta Water District’s general manager, he said he saw the need for additional managerial staff to take care of issues across the board.

The district’s board of directors voted Tuesday to create an assistant general manager position, replacing a vacant engineering manager position.

The position, filled by McInnes’ former business partner, George Eowan, has dozens of responsibilities, qualifications and credentials listed on the resolution presented to the board, including overseeing day-to-day operations.

McInnes is the only district employee under contract with the board of directors, while other employees are hired and work at his direction.

McInnes has been in his position as general manager since Dec. 7, and is the only person paid more than the employee range of $35,000 to $169,000, with a paycheck of $194,220.

He and Eowan owned the Integrated Recycling Inc. engineering consultant firm about a decade ago, and they have worked together for more than 20 years in numerous capacities, McInnes said.

Eowan is nonunion, and his salary and job security are dependent upon McInnes.

Eowan will receive $169,000 a year, the most he can be paid without getting board approval since it’s within the pay range and won’t change the existing budget.

McInnes “knew without hesitancy” that Eowan would do a wonderful job, and sought him out to see if he was available before the board voted on the position. No one else — outside or internally — was approached for the job.

“I looked no further,” McInnes said.

The hiring was announced Wednesday.

Senior positions, especially an at-will position such as this, aren’t required to go through the formal hiring process with advertising and job postings; the general manager has the broad authority to hire and fire, said Fran Farina, the district’s legal counsel.

There’s a lot of work for Eowan to do, especially in helping the district become more efficient, she said. With so many different positions throughout a career, it’s normal for people to work with former colleagues who have impressive credentials, she said.

“There’s nothing inappropriate in what we’ve done,” Farina said.

Eowan has a doctorate in public administration and has managed engineers and scientists for much of his life, McInnes said.

“The staff will have immediate respect for his abilities,” he said.

Eowan will start work Jan. 25, after relocating from Sacramento.

The board employs a general manager who then supervises about 60 people in the district’s three departments: engineering, operations and administration.

Eowan has more than the desired experience included in the job description presented to the board, having worked at Environ Strategy Consultants Inc., California Waste Recovery Systems, the California Integrated Waste Management Board and other related positions.

