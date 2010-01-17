Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:19 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Being an Entrepreneur Is a Hard Habit to Break

A steady focus on increasing company sales and profits comes with the job

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | January 17, 2010 | 12:37 p.m.

I once worked as the manager of the West Coast division of a large electronics connector company. The company, headquartered in Massachusetts, was trying to establish a presence in the West Coast defense industry. The division I managed was about one-tenth the size of the parent company.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

My “marching orders,” given to me directly by the president, “Windy,” were to support the five salesmen working out of our Fullerton office. Their job was to break into the industry by offering rapid-response, low-cost prototype electronic connectors to show sales prospects the quality and functionality of our products and, of course, to get them to know about us. As a secondary function, our division was tasked with supporting the main manufacturing plant to fill short-run and rapid-response orders they couldn’t handle.

I’m still amazed at how well that worked out because there was usually little coordination between me and my Massachusetts counterpart. Gordon would send me work with an anticipated delivery target date, and we would almost always turn it out on time as requested. Rarely did I have to call him to ask which of several jobs had priority.

It was a fun job — although it frequently involved a lot of pressure — because I was essentially my own boss, responsible to a man whose office was 3,000 miles away. Two or three times a year, I would fly to Massachusetts for four or five days to meet and talk with Windy, Gordon and some of the other sales and/or manufacturing people there.

I had come to the job from supervisory positions in manufacturing of one kind or another. With this job, though, there was one interesting difference. Whenever I conferenced with Windy, either in person or on the phone, I would usually mention our sales and profit for the month. Windy’s response was usually the same, and it went something like this, “I’m more interested that you’re doing a good job supporting our sales staff and Gordon. I’m not really interested in the size of your sales and profits.”

Unbelievable! A boss who says not to worry about sales or profits.

Despite him saying that, my experience as the manager of various small-manufacturing companies where sales and profits were crucially important was so ingrained in me that I simply had to run my division as if it were my own company and to do whatever I could to increase sales and profits. Entrepreneurship is a hard habit to break.

And despite Windy’s admonition to the contrary, it wasn’t too long before I was getting calls from Gordon around the 20th of each month asking me what my sales were going to be for the month (they added to his numbers) and him being a little “pushy” when his numbers were going to be low for the month and he needed mine to help bring his up.

I worked there for about six years, and I left when I got an offer to work for the Walt Disney Company. My last call from Windy was when he offered me a lucrative management job in Massachusetts.

California won.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 