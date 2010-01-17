Two Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision Near Earl Warren Showgrounds

Victims identified as Alan Garcia and Elizabeth Contreras. Registered sex offender arrested after Santa Barbara police track down license plate number reported by witness

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Las Positas Road near Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday night, Santa Barbara police said. A registered sex offender was later arrested as a suspect in the collision.

Sgt. Noel Rivas, a department spokesman, said police received a 9-1-1 call at 7:38 p.m. Saturday reporting a traffic collision involving two pedestrians. Emergency personnel arrived but the two victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead of their injuries.

Rivas confirmed Monday morning that the victims have been identified as Santa Barbara residents Alan Garcia, 38, and girlfriend Elizabeth Contreras, 36, known by family and friends as Lisa Lovato. The couple had intended to attend the California Fight Syndicate competition at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday night.

A cousin of Garcia’s, Nicole Puailoa Wichowski, set up a Facebook group to commemorate his life, “In Loving Memory of Alan Garcia,” that had drawn nearly 200 members by late Sunday.

A Santa Barbara native, Garcia was a 1989 graduate of San Marcos High School, where he was a football and wrestling star, and later a successful Santa Barbara Youth Football League coach. He was a machinist at True Precision Machining, 601 Pine Ave.

Friends told Noozhawk that Garcia, who has a son, and Lovato, a mother of four, had only been dating since Christmas.

“Alan was a great friend and was loved by so many,” said Briana Romasanta, a childhood friend. “Lisa was a new spark in his life that made him smile again.”

According to Rivas, a witness reported seeing a silver or gray Chevrolet van leaving the scene, “first at a slow rate of speed and then it quickly sped up.” Rivas said the witness was able to get the vehicle’s license number as it sped north on Las Positas toward State Street.

Police determined the van was registered to a paroled registered sex offender who was required to wear a GPS monitoring device. With the help of parole officers and the GPS system, Rivas said, police were able to track down the location of the van owner, Jon Steffan Peters, 46, of Santa Barbara.

Peters was taken into custody, and officers located the van at a secondary address he had given to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies Thursday night, Rivas said. The vehicle was badly damaged, consistent with evidence at the crash scene, he said.

Peters was taken to the police station, where Rivas said he admitted leaving the scene of a fatal traffic collision. He was booked at the County Jail for felony hit-and-run and a parole violation. He is also being charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Rivas said there is no evidence that Peters was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The crash remains under investigation by SBPD’s Collision Reconstruction Team, which will determine whether additional charges will be filed. Rivas said there is no evidence that Peters was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A Jon Steffan Peters of Santa Barbara County is listed in the Megan’s Law database for an offense of “oral copulation with person under 16 years.” The database says he was born on Oct. 17, 1963, is 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, and two tattoos on his left arm. The booking photo in the database is of a man with a closely shaved head and a goatee. His address is listed in the database as “transient.”

