Workshop Focuses on Teaching Students with Special Needs

Educator Terry Brown will discuss 'How to Make Learning a Fun and Successful Experience'

By Retta Slay | January 17, 2010 | 9:26 p.m.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County will present a workshop with educator Terry Brown titled “How to Make Learning a Fun and Successful Experience” for individuals with special needs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the La Cumbre Country Club clubhouse, 4015 Via Laguna in Santa Barbara,

The workshop will benefit parents, teachers, para-professionals and instructional aids working with special learners in preschool through secondary and adult education with nonreaders and beginning readers.

Brown’s seminar will include how to teach reading to the nonreader, teaching tips for making learning a positive and fun experience, several success proven reading activities that can be done at home or at school, writing tips and math tips.

While Brown’s work is primarily with individuals with Down syndrome, these methods work for all who have different learning styles.

The cost is $25 for lunch and the workshop. Brown’s materials and resources will be available for purchase during lunch and scheduled breaks.

RSVP for the workshop is required. Click here to download a workshop flier and registration form online.

To receive information on future Lunch & Learn events for supporters of individuals with disabilities, send contact information to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Retta Slay is the founder of the Dos Pueblos Little League’s special-needs Challenger Division.

 
