Anthony Rock: Is a Healthy, Sustainable Earth Possible?

There are few things that affect our environment and, thus, our lives more than money. And despite the fact that there are now more than 1.2 million nonprofits, we still have a long way to go to reach sustainability.

One might even argue that the net effect of all these nonprofits barely makes a dent in the armor of our corporate monetary system. For good or bad, our lives often become consumed and identified by our work, social standing and ability to access the things that allow us to feel happy.

I’m not saying that money is what we value in our core; it’s certainly not. I’m saying that there’s no substitute for money as it relates to financial freedom. For some time, I have contributed toward nonprofit work regarding ecology, social justice, democratic ideals and civil rights, but now I’m entering into the largest and most forward thinking aspect of nonprofit work — purchasing power.

In both my head and heart, I know that our system of economics is unsustainable by design, and I need to do something about it.

I recently attended an event at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in which Anne Leonard spoke about the state of our unsustainable economic system. She was very clear about how we can’t run a liner system on a finite planet. What that means is that our economic system doesn’t take into consideration the carrying capacity of the Earth. It simply doesn’t have the long-term motivation needed to care about when we’re going to run out of resources. Also, since our economy is built on consumption, then of course inferior products will be pushed onto the people with calculated, planned and perceived obsolescence.

For the past year or more, I have been actively listening to the radio addresses of Peter Joseph on Blog Talk Radio. He’s the man who created the documentaries Zeitgeist and Zeitgeist Addendum. These viral Internet films have been watched all over the world by more than 150 million people, and now’s the time for me to help the Zeitgeist movement promote the release of the third free film, Zeitgeist: Moving Forward.

The film has been translated in 30 languages and will be shown Jan. 15-25 in more than 50 countries at more than 300 locations. While the first two films discuss the need for a better economic system, the last third of Zeitgeist Addendum introduces the concept of a “resource-based economy.”

When I met with Leonard after her event, she agreed that there needed to be a link between the economy and the resources of this planet.

To me, a resource-based economy, or RBE, is the idea that we — all the people of Earth — can work together to use the scientific method for social concern. By doing this, we would focus on satisfying everyone’s basic needs for food, water, shelter, education, health care, creativity, transportation, etc. We do this in part by creating the best products ever designed and provide these material goods to people in a fully accessible way — free. We want to eliminate the need to steal by providing access points, similar to our libraries where you can check out not just books, but all kinds of material things such as video cameras, bikes, tools, computers, equipment, etc.

We would do this, however, not to satisfy our material desires — a losing battle with our current value system — but to satisfy our need to feel accepted as creative beings. How often do we feel less-than when we can’t afford something we want? How often do we get judged in this world by our purchasing power? How often are we brought down by bosses who tell us what to do in an unequal manner? I believe there is a positive vision out of this.

The Zeitgeist Movement advocates and focuses on the concept of the “health” of all people and the “health” of the world. But we define health not in the current economic system perspective of gross domestic product, consumer price index, stock market levels, economic growth, employment levels and globalization, but rather by disease rates, poverty levels, wars, resource waste, crime rates, literacy, drug use, etc.

We believe that the current system of economic control often times values and rewards the wrong things. To prove this point more completely, when we pollute our water, we can then sell bottled water. Is this more healthy because we can now sell more things in a newly created bottled water industry? When we create environments full of toxic chemicals to the point where now one out of every two people statistically are likely to get cancer in their lifetime, is this a good thing because we can sell more cancer “treatment” drugs and grow our GDP? When we allow 30,000 people worldwide to go hungry and die from preventable diseases, is that economically justifiable because we can profit on everyone else who has the means to purchase their way out of those situations? And should we simply lock up and profit from those who steal in order to feed their family, or should we address the root cause — poverty?

I want better than our current system is designed to provide, and I’m asking for you to hear out this theory. Please consider joining me for a free, independent film release at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and a question-and-answer session will follow the screening.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

This third film is designed to put pieces of information on health and sustainability together in our collective consciousness, and allow us to envision a world that works toward a truly sustainable healthy planet full of peace and scientific collaboration.

— Anthony Rock is a member of the Santa Barbara Chapter of The Zeitgeist Movement.