Break Your New Year’s Resolutions with Oreana Winery

Enjoy music, food and more at Saturday's Hangover Hat Day Extravaganza

By Oreana Winery | January 17, 2011 | 4:00 p.m.

The making of new year’s resolutions is at once the most optimistic and cynical of acts. Oreana Winery in Santa Barbara is proud to promote the liberation of these constraints with the annual Hangover Hat Day Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Admission is free if you wear a hat.

This party comes wrapped up in a festive, winter-like setting with ice sculptures, chillin’ wintery sounds and warm hot cider. Oreana also will kick off the long-awaited “Year of Merlot” featuring its new 2009 Merlot.

The event also will include live music by Tommy & The High Pilots, fresh off the road from their national tour.

Oreana Winery is located downtown at 205 Anacapa St.

Click here or call 805.962.5857 for more information.

 
