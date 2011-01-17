Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

FindTheBest.com Moves Headquarters to Downtown Santa Barbara

Company officials say the Figueroa Street location provides a starting point for further growth

By Liam Murphy | January 17, 2011 | 5:27 p.m.

FindTheBest.com, based in Santa Barbara, has signed a lease to locate its corporate headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara.

December was a big month for FindTheBest.com, which made headlines when it received an undisclosed amount of funding from prominent venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The funds came from the recently created sFund, which is backed by three prominent Internet companies and their CEOS, in addition to Amazon.com, Facebook and Zynga.

“Santa Barbara is a great place to build and grow a company,” said Liam Murphy, vice president of advisory services for The Stone Group Corporate Real Estate who advised FindTheBest during its location search and lease negotiation. “The colleges and universities provide a talented work force and the quality of life is unbeatable.”

He added that FindTheBest.com’s new location at 15 W. Figueroa St. provides “the perfect blend of functionality and unique character.”

Brayton Johnson, a co-founder of FindTheBest.com along with Scott Leonard and Kevin O’Connor, founder and former CEO of DoubleClick), said he is grateful to have the office search completed so he and his team can stay focused on expanding their business.

“We love the office,” he said. “Our team works really hard, so it is important for us to be in an inspired and productive environment.”

— Liam Murphy is vice president of advisory services for The Stone Group Corporate Real Estate.

