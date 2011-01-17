Goleta City Council May Take a Swing at Purchasing Glen Annie Golf Club

The council will discuss Tuesday whether to hire consultants to analyze buying the property; other agenda topics include state budget cuts and a ban on plastic bags

The Goleta City Council may consider purchasing the Glen Annie Golf Club and on Tuesday will discuss hiring consultants to analyze the prospect.

The owners defaulted on the 18-hole, public golf course at 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta after the council denied an application to allow recreational and residential development on the course, and it has been on the open market since 2010.

While the City of Goleta has no obligation to look into buying the property, staff reports state that there could be benefits to owning the course.

City staff want professional consultants to analyze and appraise the potential purchase, and financing plans show that the owners have rejected offers in the $6 million to $7 million range. However, documents show that one $7.2 million deal fell through as it was on track to close escrow.

Up to $25,000 could be spent on consultants if the council votes to proceed with analyzing the purchase.

In its afternoon session, the council will discuss putting in stop signs at the Cathedral Oaks and Calle Real intersection and the Cathedral Oaks and Hollister intersection, in addition to Council Chamber improvements and the possible effects of Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2011-12 budget.

It’s likely that all library funding will be cut, and the state wants to eliminate Redevelopment Agency funding, which could hurt infrastructure projects such as the San Jose Creek Project. For Goleta, that would be a $720,000 hit to affordable housing funding and a $1.96 million hit to general project funding annually, according to staff reports. The city doesn’t have any enterprise zones, which also are likely to lose funds.

The council also will decide whether to support the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ request to ban the transport of hazardous materials over Highway 154 from Route 246. The supervisors want the California Highway Patrol to restrict the size of trucks given the narrow lanes and steep grades, and the board has asked nearby jurisdictions to voice their support.

In its evening session, during which the council will discuss the Glen Annie Golf Club, members also will decide whether to pursue banning single-use plastic bags, as have many other California cities. Councilman Ed Easton requested discussion of the topic, which could result in no action or asking staff work on a draft ordinance.

The council meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive in Goleta, with the evening session to begin at 6 p.m.

