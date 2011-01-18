Letter to the Editor: Gift of Life Transcends Grief of Tucson Tragedy

In general, we like our heroes capable but humble, dynamic but gracious, magnificent but somehow still human. The national media reported Monday that the parents of the 9-year-old shooting victim in Tucson have donated the corneas from their daughter, Christina, and saved the vision of two children. From the unfathomable depths of pain and bitterness comes a gesture that transcends all of the rhetoric that surrounds this event. This quiet but immense gesture humbles and silences us all. It restores our faith in a humanity so well hidden in the sound bites of the moment. God bless the Greens. God bless and keep Chistina Taylor Green.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >