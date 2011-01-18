Letter to the Editor: Gift of Life Transcends Grief of Tucson Tragedy

In general, we like our heroes capable but humble, dynamic but gracious, magnificent but somehow still human. The national media reported Monday that the parents of the 9-year-old shooting victim in Tucson have donated the corneas from their daughter, Christina, and saved the vision of two children. From the unfathomable depths of pain and bitterness comes a gesture that transcends all of the rhetoric that surrounds this event. This quiet but immense gesture humbles and silences us all. It restores our faith in a humanity so well hidden in the sound bites of the moment. God bless the Greens. God bless and keep Chistina Taylor Green.
Randy Rowse
Santa Barbara